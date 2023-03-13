Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
