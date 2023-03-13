Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NML opened at $6.74 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284,566 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

