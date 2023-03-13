Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 3.0 %
NML opened at $6.74 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
