Family Firm Inc. Buys 3,434 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,951.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $91.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.