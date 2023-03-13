Algert Global LLC Acquires 45,942 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 333.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Down 1.5 %

GameStop stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $49.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About GameStop

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.