Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity

Garmin Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

