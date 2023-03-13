Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys Shares of 11,826 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 839,832 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $46.10 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

