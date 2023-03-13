Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

MTB stock opened at $131.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $124.47 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

