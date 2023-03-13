Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 285,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

