Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WJ Interests LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43,216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,056 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $87.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.45.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

