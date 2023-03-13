Menlo Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,854.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

GOOG stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

