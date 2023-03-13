Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $908,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT opened at $195.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.55 and a 200 day moving average of $194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.