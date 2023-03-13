Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 90,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.