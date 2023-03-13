Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

