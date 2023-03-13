Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,558.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

