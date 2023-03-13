Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Nordson Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $212.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

