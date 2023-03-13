State Street Corp Purchases 187,186 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $1,244,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 166.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 818,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after purchasing an additional 502,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $81.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.99. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sterne Agee CRT lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

