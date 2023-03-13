Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $145.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

