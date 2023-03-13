Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Greif by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Greif Stock Performance

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GEF stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.