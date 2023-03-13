First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $81.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $128.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $174.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,609,000 after acquiring an additional 862,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

