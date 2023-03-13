Colony Group LLC Buys 29,968 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $18.44 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

