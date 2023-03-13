Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

