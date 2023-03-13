Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

