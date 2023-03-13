Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,912 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 217,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric
In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lincoln Electric Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of LECO stock opened at $166.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.91.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.
About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)
- Patience, Not Panic, Should be Your Playbook After SVB Collapse
- Here’s 2 Beaten Down Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Recovery
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.