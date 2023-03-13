Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 873 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Sterne Agee CRT increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 14.8 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $81.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.21. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.