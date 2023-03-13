Algert Global LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxLinear Stock Down 4.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.92.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.