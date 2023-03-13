12,363 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $45.65.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

