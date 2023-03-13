Algert Global LLC Raises Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after acquiring an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after acquiring an additional 781,733 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,719,000 after acquiring an additional 418,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,176,000 after acquiring an additional 384,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Down 1.7 %

HUN opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.