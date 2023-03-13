WazirX (WRX) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $60.26 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

