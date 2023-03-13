State Street Corp Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of State Street worth $1,152,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of STT opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

