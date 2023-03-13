State Street Corp Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of State Street worth $1,152,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at State Street
In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
State Street Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of STT opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.
State Street Profile
State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
