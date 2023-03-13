State Street Corp Sells 299,020 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,535,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 299,020 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $965,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,953,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 837.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.72. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.