State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,177,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 294,227 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $889,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,928 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 91,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.04 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

