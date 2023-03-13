State Street Corp Sells 349,251 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,738,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.30% of Discover Financial Services worth $1,067,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $102.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.20.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

