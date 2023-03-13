Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $29,000 Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

