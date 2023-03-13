Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 4.0 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $194.30 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.