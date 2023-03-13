Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $153.73 million and $3.54 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00035337 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00224664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,088.71 or 0.99889284 BTC.

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00739252 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

