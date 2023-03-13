Starname Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $2,200.36 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00431422 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.51 or 0.29161290 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Starname

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

