State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,896,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.00% of D.R. Horton worth $935,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $94.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock worth $2,903,212 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

