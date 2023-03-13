McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $980,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $105.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

