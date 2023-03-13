Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,956,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,760 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.83% of Otis Worldwide worth $1,018,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,254.0% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 131,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 126,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,619,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,318,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 799.3% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

