State Street Corp Purchases 39,997 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,455,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,997 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.02% of Tyson Foods worth $953,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

