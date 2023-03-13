State Street Corp Sells 267,419 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,088,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,419 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $951,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 692.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,880,000 after buying an additional 3,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,522,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,057,000 after buying an additional 369,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of CBRE opened at $78.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

