State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Street Corp cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 7.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $1,043,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $147.88 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.18.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

