Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $106.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,490.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Articles

