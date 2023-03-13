State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.40% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $1,063,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,433.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,374.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

