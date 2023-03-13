DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0425 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $972,017.42 and approximately $2,374.08 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00187288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00086744 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00050214 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,823 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

