LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,119,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400,797 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $912,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

LYB opened at $88.93 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

