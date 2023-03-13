Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,019,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 118,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

