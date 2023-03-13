Loom Network Market Cap Reaches $84.05 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Loom Network has a market cap of $84.05 million and approximately $62.12 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network’s dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

