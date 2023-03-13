State Street Corp Sells 122,377 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,377 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.92% of Republic Services worth $1,261,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG opened at $127.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

