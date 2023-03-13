Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CCK opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

